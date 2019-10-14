Majilis chairman holds talks with head of Inter-Parliamentary Union

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of his participation in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia, Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with the President of the parliamentary organization Gabriela Cuevas Barron, the press service of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation as well as a plan of future joint activities.

During the meeting Nurlan Nigmatulin and Gabriela Cuevas Barron emphasized the importance of the parliamentary component as a necessary element of countries’ interaction in many issues of the international agenda.

In this regard, the chairman of the Majilis and the head of the IPU highly appreciated the results of the 4th meeting of speakers of parliaments of the Eurasian countries. It bears to remind that the event was held in Nur-Sultan in September the current year.

In addition, the parties have expressed confidence that the topic, brought up for discussion at the session of the IPU «Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation», will allow its participants to exchange views, share the experience of their countries and develop mechanisms to promote the development of political dialogue and the preservation of the international law and order.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, currently includes 179 national parliaments and a number of international inter-parliamentary associations.