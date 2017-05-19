Majilis Chairman: Kazakh internet to help in fighting religious extremism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin is certain that the Kazakh segment of the Internet must become a helper in combating the religious extremism. He shared his opinion in Aktobe when he spoke at a visiting session of Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security about the preventive measures against religious extremism and terrorism, Kazakh Majilis press-service reports.

For instance, the Speaker of Majilis highlighted that governmental agencies and other bodies must basically work not only on blocking the dangerous websites and deleting unlawful information but also on improving the attractiveness of the educational and awareness-raising websites.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, it is impossible to combat extremism and terrorism by using force only. Social, ideological, pedagogic and educational activities are of particular importance here.

Summarizing the results of the session, the Speaker of Majilis noted that the Parliamentarians will analyze and take into account all proposals and initiatives pronounced during this day discussion in their further work on the draft laws.

"Surely, the deputies will consider and discuss the today proposals for the draft law on introduction of amendments and additions to certain laws of the country on religious activities which is to be introduced in Parliament by the Government in autumn this year.", Nigmatulin said.

At the end of the meeting the chairman expressed his confidence that coordinated efforts of all governmental and public institutions, such as in Aktobe region, will ensure restiveness against radical views, will prevent from terrorism threats and enhance the counter-terrorist protection level.