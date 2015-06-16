Majilis chairman met with OSCE High Commissioner on national minorities

ASTANA, KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has met with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Astrid Thors.

K.Dzhakupov thanked his interlocutor for agreeing to participate in the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Mr.Dzhakupov noted the effectiveness of peacekeeping policy of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to K. Dzhakupov, our country greatly appreciates the constructive cooperation with the OSCE including on issues of civil stability. Majilis speaker spoke about the conditions created in Kazakhstan for the development of all ethnic groups, preservation of their language, culture and traditions. K.Dzhakupov stressed that today in Kazakhstan more than 97 thousand young people are enrolled in 37 schools with Uzbek, Tajik, Uighur language learning, as well as 171 mixed schools. Astrid Thors said that the office of the High Commissioner in Kazakhstan has established an effective dialogue and cooperation with the Assembly. In addition, the two sides have discussed the issues of integration of national minorities, as well as the experience of the People's Assembly, the press service of the Majilis informed.