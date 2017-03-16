EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:57, 16 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Majilis Chairman pays official visit to Belarus

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. A two-day official visit of Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin to the Republic of Belarus starts today, according to press-service of Majilis.

    The program of the visit includes a ceremony of wreath-laying to Eternal Flame at the Victory Monument. Nigmatulin will also have meetings with the leaders of Belarusian National Assembly chambers are scheduled.

    During his visit Nigmatulin will meet the faculty and students of Belarusian State University and will visit Minsk Automobile Plant.

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Parliament Majilis Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!