Majilis Chairman pays official visit to Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. A two-day official visit of Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin to the Republic of Belarus starts today, according to press-service of Majilis.

The program of the visit includes a ceremony of wreath-laying to Eternal Flame at the Victory Monument. Nigmatulin will also have meetings with the leaders of Belarusian National Assembly chambers are scheduled.

During his visit Nigmatulin will meet the faculty and students of Belarusian State University and will visit Minsk Automobile Plant.