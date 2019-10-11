Majilis chairman to partake in session of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Serbia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin will take part in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The event will be held in Belgrade (Republic of Serbia) on October 12-15, the press service of the House reported.

It is planned that N. Nigmatulin will address the plenary meeting of the Assembly which will be dedicated to strengthening of international law. The participants will focus on the role of parliaments and mechanisms that help to preserve and strengthen the international law and order. In addition, the event’s attendees will consider the issues of regional cooperation.

The Majilis Speaker plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings including with Gabriela Cuevas Barron the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Head of the Parliament of Serbia Maja Gojkovic, the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, as well as with colleagues from other countries.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded in 1889 to coordinate the actions of world parliaments. Currently, IPU unites 178 countries and 12 regional inter-parliamentary organizations.

The Parliament of Kazakhstan was admitted to the IPU in 1993.