Majilis considers draft law on Defense Ministry, General Staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has considered the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of defense and military service" in the first reading at the plenary session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov, who introduced the draft law, under the new law the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff's powers will be enlarged significantly. "For instance, the Ministry of Defense will monitor information space in the sphere of military security and counteraction to sources of threat within the scope of its competence," he said at the plenary session.



In his words, under the new law the Ministry of Defense will approve the regulations on environmental safety in the Armed Forces which it has never done before. The General Staff will control the preparations for special operations of the Armed Forces.



Minister Zhasuzakov also noted that functions of the Land Forces, the Air Forces and the Naval Forces will be specified in the new law.



He added that a number of new terms will be added such as "combat effectiveness", "special operations", "territorial forces", "defense research" and "defense industry complex".