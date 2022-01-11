EN
    11:15, 11 January 2022

    Majilis debates candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Majilis debates the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As Majilis deputy Mukhtar Yerman noted the nomination of the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is the right decision.

    Earlier the Kazakh President nominated the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    T he deputies voiced their support for the decision.


