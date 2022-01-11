Majilis debates candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Majilis debates the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As Majilis deputy Mukhtar Yerman noted the nomination of the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is the right decision.

Earlier the Kazakh President nominated the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

T he deputies voiced their support for the decision.