Majilis deputies offer to cancel migration cards for foreigners with visa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party deputies propose to cancel migration cards for foreigners who have been issued a visa, deputy of the Majilis of Kazakhstan Kenes Absatirov announced addressing to the Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev in a plenary session.

It is commonly known that the 56th step of the Nation Plan for implementation of 5 institutional reforms is to create a favorable migration regime attracting highly qualified specialists from abroad. Steps 57, 58, 59, 60 and 61 of the plan intend to attract strategic investors to the core economic sectors. In addition, creation of the Astana International Financial Center as a financial hub for the CIS countries and the entire region of Western and Central Asia will contribute to increased migration flows to our country.

However, the existing "Kazakhstan regulations for immigrants entry, stay and exit, according to the experts, often create problems for foreign residents as they undergo border inspection at state border entry points. And this, certainly, does not increase the investment attractiveness of the country," Absatirov said.

According to the deputy, if a foreigner has a visa in his passport there is no need to demand him/her to fill in the migration card, because all the necessary data are entered during the visa issuance in the consular service. It would make sense to require filling such cards when entering the country with only an identity card, i.e. a document intended for use within the country of permanent residence.

The deputies of Ak Zhol Democratic Party request to discuss the possibility of abolition of the migration cards for entry and stay in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and exit from the Republic of Kazakhstan for the immigrants with duly issued passports; opening of additional temporary registration points at airports, railway and bus stations, as well as on the territory of the EXPO-2017 exhibition complex. In addition, the deputies consider it necessary to take measures for strengthening the accountability and improving the qualification of the border and migration officers.