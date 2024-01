ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, deputies Serik Sapiyev and Albert Rau have taken the oath, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Recall that Serik Sapiyev, the Olympic boxing champion, became a deputy of the Majilis in February 2017.

Albert Rau, the former First Vice-Minister for Investment and Development, was registered as a Majilis member in March 2017.