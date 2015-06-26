Majilis deputies to ratify treaty on Kyrgyzstan’s accession to EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis bureau chaired by Kabibulla Dzhakupov has set the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session, the press service of the House informs.

Majilis deputies will consider the bill on the ratification of the treaty on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, the plenary session will review the package of draft laws and extradition treaties between Kazakhstan and Italy, as well as agreements with Italy, Romania, and Bulgaria on judicial assistance in criminal matters. The chamber will also determine the timing and preparation of opinions on the ratification of Armenia's Protocol of Accession to the Treaty on the Accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Treaty on the EEU.