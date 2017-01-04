EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:59, 04 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Majilis deputies to transfer their one-day salaries to support Shakhan victims

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted today a resolution to transfer one-day salaries of deputies to the Shakhan Accident Victims Aid Fund, the press service of the Majilis informed.

    As reported , on January 1, 2017 a five-story residential building collapsed in Shakhan village of Shakhtinsk town in Karaganda region. A boiler explosion caused the accident which killed nine  people - three men, three women and three children. 118 people were in the building at the moment. 

    Tags:
    Parliament Incidents Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!