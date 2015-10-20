Majilis Deputy A.Bimendina in Geneva for parliamentary forum on migration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis Deputy Assima Bimendina participates in the 133rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union being hosted by Geneva from October 17 through October 21.

More than 680 parliamentarians from 130 countries including 47 chairpersons of parliaments and 219 female parliamentarians have gathered in Swiss city for the parliamentary forum, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis press service. The theme of the IPU Assembly was "The moral and economic imperative for fairer, smarter and more humane migration." The Kazakh deputy participated today in a session of female parliamentarians on discussion of women's' contribution to the IPU Assembly's activity in implementing gender approaches. The participants debated also the problem of migration and women. Assima Bimendina partook also in the session of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security.