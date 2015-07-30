EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 30 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Majilis deputy Nurlan Zhazylbekov visits Almaty-TPP-2

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy, member of DPK "Ak Zhol" Nurlan Zhazylbekov has visited "Almaty-TPP-2" in the city of Almaty.

    According to the press service of the Majilis, the meeting with the labor staff of the enterprise discussed the issues of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps". In addition the roundtable reviewed the topics of the modernization of production, the implementation of investment programs, tariff policy, changes in pension legislation, social security and training.

    Tags:
    Economy Industry Energy Almaty Majilis 100 specific steps Parties and NGOs
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!