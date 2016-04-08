Majilis Deputy Seidumanov attends Intl Forum «Eurasian Economic Perspective» in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Ecology and Natural Resources Management Committee Serik Seidumanov is taking part in the "Eurasian Economic Perspective" International Forum.

The Forum which is hosted by Bishkek will last till April 9. The event is organized by the Jogorku Kengesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) and State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.



Source: Majilis press service