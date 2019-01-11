EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:42, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Majilis discusses agenda of upcoming session

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has held its regular session to discuss the draft agenda of the upcoming plenary sitting, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

    Today's session was chaired by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.

    The chamber is planning to review a package of ratified draft laws, including a number of Kazakh-Jordanian agreements in legal field.

    The Prosecutor's General Office of Kazakhstan is the main body responsible for implementation of such agreements.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!