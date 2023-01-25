EN
    20:53, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Majilis elections: Kazakhstanis may cast votes in 5 cities of Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis staying in Russia may cast their votes in the forthcoming Majilis elections slated for March 19, 2023, the Kazakh Embassy’s official website reads.

    The polling stations will open in the Embassy and general consulates of Kazakhstan in Russia, namely, in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Omsk. All the election stations will be open on election day, March 19, from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. local time.


