Majilis elects chair persons, members of standing committees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's first plenary session of the Majilis of VI convocation has elected chair persons of the standing committees.

Saparkhan Omarov is elected chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Nurlan Abdirov - chairman of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial-Legal Reform.

Gulnar Iksanova - chairwoman of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.

Maulen Ashimbayev - head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security.

Gulzhan Karagusova - chairwoman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Gleb Schegelsky - head of the Committee on Ecology and Nature.

Roman Sklyar - chairman of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.