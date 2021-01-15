EN
    11:37, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Majilis holds its first plenary session

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first plenary session of the Majilis of the VII convocation kicked off at 11:00 a.m. in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    In conformity with the Constitutional Law On the Parliament of Kazakhstan and status of its deputies, chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan Berok Imashev opened the session. He made public the names of the elected deputies of the Majilis of the VII convocation registered by the CEC.

    Oath taking of the deputies and election of the Majilis Speaker are on the agenda. Besides, the deputies are expected to elected chairmen of standing committees of the Majilis and approve their members.


