Majilis names new chairman of Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Arman Kozhakhmetov has been appointed new Chairman of the Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The candidacy of Arman Kozhakhmetov to the post has been suggested by Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin during a plenary session today.

Kozhakhmetov was Deputy of three convocations, member of the Majilis’ Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform,