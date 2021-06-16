EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 16 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Majilis names new chairman of Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform Committee

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Arman Kozhakhmetov has been appointed new Chairman of the Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The candidacy of Arman Kozhakhmetov to the post has been suggested by Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin during a plenary session today.

    Kozhakhmetov was Deputy of three convocations, member of the Majilis’ Committee on Legislation, Legal and Judicial Reform,


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!