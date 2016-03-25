Majilis of VI convocation starts its work today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis of the Parliament of VI convocation begins its work, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

As it was previously reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree "On convening of the first session of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation". The first session of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the sixth convocation will start March 25, 2016 at 10 am in the city Astana.

A joint session of Chambers of the Parliament dedicated to the opening of the first session of the Parliament of VI convocation will be held today at 10 am.

According to the press service of the Majilis, the plenary session of the House will be carried out after the joint meeting.