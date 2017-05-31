EN
    10:49, 31 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Majilis OKs draft law on redistribution of powers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has passed the draft Constitutional Law "On amendments to some constitutional laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of state power" at the plenary session on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In his special address President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to redistribute powers between the branches of state power. A special working group created by the decree of the Head of State determined the list of President's powers that should be ceded," said Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev while introducing the draft law.

    Minister Beketayev noted that the draft law calls for amendments to the constitutional laws "On the President", "On the Government" and "On the justice system and the status of judges".

    For instance, as per the draft law the Government will be responsible for the creation of the Republican Budget Commission, the process of making and presenting the annual report on republican budget implementation and more.

    "At the same time the Head of State will approve strategic plans of government bodies reporting directly to the President," Marat Beketayev added.

    The President will also cede some of his powers to the Supreme Court Council, including those associated with the procedure of issuing certificate to judges.

