Majilis OKs Kazakh-Lithuanian readmission deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on readmission of persons".

"The agreement was signed in Astana on October 6, 2011. The document was inked by Interior Ministers of Kazakhstan and Lithuania. Coming into effect of this document is seen as the main condition for visa-free entry for Kazakhstani and Lithuanian holders of national civil passports," said the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov presenting the bill. According to his words, the agreement provides for procedures to identify and return persons who violated the conditions of entry and stay on the territory of the countries.