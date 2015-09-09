Majilis OKs opening of WHO regional office in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has approved a draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the opening of its regional office in Almaty city at its plenary session today.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova, who introduced the bill at the session, said its goal is to improve primary healthcare in Kazakhstan and make it the core of national healthcare system. According to her, the WHO regional office will play a leading role in the reformation of national healthcare system. It will also help expand bilateral projects in the sphere of healthcare, research, trainings for Europe and beyond.