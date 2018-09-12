Majilis OKs ratification of Kazakh-Kyrgyz border demarcation agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several new ratification bills have been approved during today's plenary session of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) chaired by Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazinform cites the Majilis press service.

The deputies gave the green light to the Draft Law on the Ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the Demarcation of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan National Border. It is mainly aimed at the international legal confirmation of the demarcation line of the frontier between the two states.

Following the demarcation, the length of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan national border reached 1,257.07 km.

At the plenary session, the deputies of the Kazakh Parliament's lower house approved another ratification bill. It is the Agreement between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the Junction Point of the National Borders of the Three Countries. The agreement completes the delimitation of Kazakhstan's southern borders.

Alongside this, today the Majilis started working on new bills, and the dedicated committees set the final dates for the preparation of opinions.