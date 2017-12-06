Majilis OKs ratification of Strategic Partnership Agreement with Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At its plenary session today, the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the ratification of the draft law "On ratification of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presenting the bill Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev said that Kazakhstan views Turkmenistan as its close neighbor and an important partner in the region. He stressed that the Central Asian region is a priority area of Kazakhstan's foreign policy adding that Turkmenistan became the fourth country in the region, with which Kazakhstan signed such a document.

According to Mr. Koishybayev, before the Agreement Kazakh-Turkmen relations were based on the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation of 1993.



The purpose of the Strategic Partnership Agreement is to consolidate bilateral relations at the level of strategic partnership and close cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister also noted that the Agreement will be concluded for an indefinite period and shall come into force after the exchange of the instruments of ratification.

Turkmenistan reportedly ratified the agreement on September 11, 2017.

The agreement was signed during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 18, 2017.