EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Majilis passed bill simplifying public procurement procedure

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed a bill "On public procurement" at its plenary session.

    "The main reason of the bill is to simplify the procedure of public procurement, minimize corruption risks and introduce effective mechanisms of protection of the rights of potential suppliers and increase the responsibilities of the participants of public procurement procedures," deputy Serikzhan Kunayev told presenting the draft law.

    As he informed, the draft law had 309 amendments while the process of its development.

    As a result of the voting, most of the amendments were approved.

    Tags:
    Majilis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!