Majilis passed bill simplifying public procurement procedure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed a bill "On public procurement" at its plenary session.

"The main reason of the bill is to simplify the procedure of public procurement, minimize corruption risks and introduce effective mechanisms of protection of the rights of potential suppliers and increase the responsibilities of the participants of public procurement procedures," deputy Serikzhan Kunayev told presenting the draft law.

As he informed, the draft law had 309 amendments while the process of its development.

As a result of the voting, most of the amendments were approved.