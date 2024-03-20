Majilis passes bill on judicial assistance treaty between Kazakhstan and China

The Majilis deputies passed a bill 'On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Treaty between Kazakhstan and China on judicial assistance in civil and criminal matters as of January 14, 1993', Kazinform News Agency reports.

The draft Protocol clarifies the functions of the judicial authorities in providing judicial assistance in the execution of judgments and petitions of foreign courts in the territory of Kazakhstan, as well as in changing the competent institutions of both parties. The draft Protocol defines the central bodies as follows: on behalf of Kazakhstan - the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Justice Ministry, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China on behalf of China.