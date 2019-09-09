Majilis prepares for 'Big Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership' intl forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis makes preparations for the fourth session of the European and Asian MPs. The event is timed to the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian Idea initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports with the reference to Majilis speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin twitter account.

For the moment delegations from over 60 countries and 16 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the event. The International Parliament Forum themed «Big Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership.» will take place in the city of Nur-Sultan on September 23-24 the current year. The following states have reaffirmed their participation in the forum: Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, France, Croatia, and Montenegro, Afghanistan, Vietnam, India, Jordan, Iran, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea, Japan. The CIS will be represented by delegates from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, the event is planned to be attended by reps of the following international organizations: parliament assemblies of the OSCE, CSTO, Inter-parliamentary alliance, Asian parliamentary assembly, CICMA, Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and more.

The forum is aimed at establishing direct multipartite dialogue between the heads of the Eurasian legislatives, confidence building and further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The forum will be covered by Kazakhstani and foreign mass media including «Euronews», «New Europe», «EFE», «CNBC Arabia», Global Times, «Xinhua», «Russia 24», «First Channel» and many others.