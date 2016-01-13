Majilis ratified agr’t with India for transfer of sentenced persons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of India for the transfer of sentenced persons."

First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel said that in line with the Agreement a person sentenced in the territory of a party may be transferred to the territory of another party in order to serve the sentence imposed on him. The transfer is carried out upon written consent of the sentenced person or his legal representative.

He said that the agreement does not mean the transfer of persons sentenced to death and persons committed war crimes.

The agreement entered into force on July 8, 2015.