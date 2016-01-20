Majilis ratified Agreement between Government of Kazakhstan and Germany on readmission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Germany on admission and transit of people (agreement on readmission)".

"The document provides for the procedures of detention and return of people who violated the rules of admission and stay in the territory of the country.

The ratification of the agreement will allow to combat illegal migration and simplify the process of people's transit in Kazakhstan according to the norms of the international laws," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kulmukhanbet Kassymov told representing the draft law.

The minister noted that the adoption of the law would not have any negative social and economic impact. The agreement was signed in Berlin on December 10, 2009.