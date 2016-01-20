Majilis ratified Agreement with Czech Republic on readmission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Czech Republic on readmission".

"The document provides for the procedures of detection and return of people violating the rules of admission and stay in the country. The ratification of the document will allow to combat illegal migration more effectively," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov told representing the draft law.

The minister noted that the adoption of the law would not have any negative social and economic impact.