Majilis ratifies agr’t on Kazakhstan – Türkiye combined transportation of goods

The deputies of the Majilis (the lower chamber of the Kazakh Senate) approved the Law ‘On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Türkiye on the international combined transportation of goods', Kazinform News Agency reports.

The draft law aims at ratifying an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Türkiye on the international combined transportation of goods signed in Ankara on May 10, 2022.

Its main goal is to further contribute to the development of road, railways and waterways transport systems.

Ratification of the agreement is expected to give an impetus to further development of transit and transport potential and trade-economic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and increase cargo traffic by road, rail, and waterways.

As earlier reported, the economic reforms and regional development committee, representatives of concerned state bodies, and public organizations had an extended sitting to debate the draft law.