EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on carrying out audit activities

    Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on carrying out audit activities
    Photo: Alina Tuleubayeva, Kazinform

    Deputies of the Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament) have adopted the Law “On ratification of the Agreement on carrying out audit activities within the Eurasian Economic Union,” Kazinform reports.

    After then the document will be submitted to the Senate.

    Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said the agreement was signed by the heads of state on April 19, 2022.

    The aim of the Agreement is to shape a unified market of auditing services in the EAEU, supply and receipt of auditing services without restrictions, as well as mutual recognition of auditors’ qualification and audit reports.

    The document defines common requirements for auditors, audit organizations, the emergence and termination of the right to conduct audit activities, exams, external quality control and audit standards.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Parliament Majilis
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!