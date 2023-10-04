Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on carrying out audit activities

Deputies of the Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament) have adopted the Law “On ratification of the Agreement on carrying out audit activities within the Eurasian Economic Union,” Kazinform reports.

After then the document will be submitted to the Senate.

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said the agreement was signed by the heads of state on April 19, 2022.

The aim of the Agreement is to shape a unified market of auditing services in the EAEU, supply and receipt of auditing services without restrictions, as well as mutual recognition of auditors’ qualification and audit reports.

The document defines common requirements for auditors, audit organizations, the emergence and termination of the right to conduct audit activities, exams, external quality control and audit standards.