Majilis ratifies EAEU agrt on mutual recognition of academic degrees

The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement on mutual recognition of academic degrees in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The document was signed on June 8, 2023 in Sochi, Russia.

As per the document, academic degrees (PhD, doctoral degrees, Candidate of Science and Doctor of Science degrees) of the nationals of the EAEU member states shall be recognized as part of labour migration in their territories.