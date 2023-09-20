EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 20 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Majilis ratifies Kazakh-Chinese governmental agrt on information exchange

    Majilis ratifies Kazakh-Chinese governmental agrt on information exchange
    Photo: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov, KazInform

    The bill “On ratification of the Agreement between the governments of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan on exchange of information regarding the citizens of the countries of the parties,” Kazinform reports.

    The document was signed on May 17, 2023 during the Kazakh President’s visit to China.

    The agreement provides for exchange of information in four areas: on nationals arriving in the country (under non-visa regime), on visas issued, on violation of entry and stay rules, and on naturalized citizens.

    As Vice Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said presenting the bill, this information is required for the fight against dual citizenship, suppression of illegal migration channels.

    “The Agreement also provides for rejection of fulfilling the requests in cases of threat to sovereignty, security and in case of contradiction of law. Today, similar bilateral agreements have been concluded with five countries – Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan,” – Sadenov said at the Majilis’ plenary session.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Parliament Majilis
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!