Majilis ratifies Kazakh-Chinese governmental agrt on information exchange

The bill “On ratification of the Agreement between the governments of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan on exchange of information regarding the citizens of the countries of the parties,” Kazinform reports.

The document was signed on May 17, 2023 during the Kazakh President’s visit to China.

The agreement provides for exchange of information in four areas: on nationals arriving in the country (under non-visa regime), on visas issued, on violation of entry and stay rules, and on naturalized citizens.

As Vice Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said presenting the bill, this information is required for the fight against dual citizenship, suppression of illegal migration channels.

“The Agreement also provides for rejection of fulfilling the requests in cases of threat to sovereignty, security and in case of contradiction of law. Today, similar bilateral agreements have been concluded with five countries – Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan,” – Sadenov said at the Majilis’ plenary session.