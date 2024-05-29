Majilis ratifies Kazakhstan-China agrt on international road transportation

Majilis deputies have ratified today the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on international road transportations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“China is one of major trade partners of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Every year we observe growth in the volumes of cargo delivery by road transport between the two countries,” Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said presenting the document.

In 2023, the volume of cargo delivery by road transport increased twofold compared to 2022 and reached 1.8 million tons, he added.

The basic commodities delivered are equipment, devices, consumer products, plant-based materials, textile, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, etc.

“The current agreement with China was signed in 1992, with the consideration of the potential of transportation process at that time. The new Agreement includes the standards for introducing IT solutions and improving transportation process, which will enable domestic motor carriers to reach large cargo-generating cities and international seaports of China,” Marat Karabayev explained.

In his words, the implementation of the Agreement will promote further development of transportation of passengers and goods, as well as trade-economic cooperation between the two countries.

The ratification of the agreement will not entail additional budget allocations.