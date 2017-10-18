Majilis ratifies new three-year budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorsed the bill "On the Republican budget for 2018-2020", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The approved draft of the three-year budget is a balanced one and generally solves the tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that while working on the draft budget, the deputy corps aimed at increasing the effectiveness of budget expenditures while strictly respecting the priorities of the Head of State's strategic course and implementing all state programs," said Majilis speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin.

According to him, now it is necessary to ensure effective, complete and targeted use of allocated budget funds.

In the new budget, development of the agricultural sector, small and medium-sized business, industrialization and digitalization of the economy, as well as the development of transport infrastructure and social sphere are outlined as the main areas of spending.

Government revenues (excluding the receipt of transfers) in 2018 are estimated at 5,528,423,515 thousand tenge or 110.4% of the estimate for the current year.