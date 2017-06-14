Majilis ratifies protocol granting aid to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis has approved Draft Law "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Procedure for Granting Aid and Controlling its Use" in a plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As you know, the Kyrgyz Republic has joined the EAEU. The customs border of the Union has moved to the external outline, i.e. the Kyrgyz-Chinese, Kyrgyz-Tajik and Kyrgyz-Uzbek borders. Moreover, the infrastructure of the Kyrgyz border requires high-quality equipment and upgrading. The heads of state made a decision to provide aid to Kyrgyzstan so as to ensure the country's economic security and control the EAEU external border. The aid is aimed at implementing the activities specified by the 'roadmaps' on Kyrgyzstan accession to the EAEU. These arrangements were framed in the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on developing economic cooperation in the context of Eurasian economic integration on December 26, 2016," said Kazakh Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, presenting the bill.

Bakhyt Sultanov says the protocol was signed in St. Petersburg on December 26, 2016. According to the order, firstly, the aid will be provided in several tranches. In each case, a separate Protocol on Technical Assistance will be signed and ratified.

Secondly, the list of assistance activities will include only the activities of the "roadmaps" for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Thirdly, the aid can be granted as money, equipment, goods and services, and training.

Fourthly, the Kyrgyz side is responsible for the use of assistance and the reliability of the documents provided.

Fifthly, after a tranche is transferred, its use shall be under control.

The Minister of Finance also explained that it will be as follows. The Kyrgyz side submits the list of activities, amounts and supporting documents for consideration. The concerned state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, - the ministries for Investments and Development, Information and Communication, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, Healthcare, will consider and notify the Kyrgyz side and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the amounts approved. Following the conclusions of the Kazakhstani state authorities, the Kazakh Ministry of Finance finalizes the list of activities and the expenditure amounts. Then the sides draw up and sign the Protocol on Technical Assistance. After ratification of this Protocol, the Kazakh side provides assistance.

As a result of implemented activities, the sides will provide joint audit control over the use of the assistance. In case of violations, the issue on further financing will be forwarded to the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council.