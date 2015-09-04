EN
    16:04, 04 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Majilis set agenda of the upcoming plenary session

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bureau of the Majilis chaired by Kabibulla Dzhakupov has formed a draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the House.

    Deputies will discuss a package of bills providing for ratification of a number of documents including the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation of passengers and cargo, amendments to the agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the international motor communication, the agreement between Kazakhstan and the WHO on opening the WHO office for primary health care in Almaty. Moreover, the plenary session will define terms of drawing conclusions of the draft financial laws: "On the republican budget for 2016-2018" and "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018". In addition, the Majilis' plenary session will consider the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Serbia on mutual encouragement and protection of investments.

