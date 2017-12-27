Majilis Speaker: 2017 - a year of Nursultan Nazarbayev's great victories

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the plenary session of the Lower House of Kazakhstan's Parliament today, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin spoke about the main milestones of 2017, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis press service.

"As for the outgoing year of 2017, for Kazakhstanis, it will remain in history as a year of great achievements, and yet another year of Nursultan Nazarbayev's great victories. This year, the Head of State initiated the process of political modernization through a truly unprecedented in its significance constitutional reform," Mr. Nigmatulin said.

According to him, Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council, the Astana EXPO-2017, SCO and OIC summits, as well as the Astana Process on Syrian peace settlement clearly evidence the Kazakh leader's high international prestige.

Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that in the new year, through the constructive and effective work of all factions and deputies, the Majilis will ensure effective and qualitative legislative support for the Head of State's strategic course.