Majilis Speaker, Armenian President hold meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Armenian President Armen Sarksyan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Majilis speaker expressed confidence that the strengthening of political dialogue and all-round Kazakh-Armenian interaction will facilitate the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the recent talks between the Armenian President and First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, Kazakhstani parliamentarians will provide legal assistance needed.

On his part, the Armenian President noted the role of Kazakhstan in global processes, calling international and interfaith accord one of the main achievements of the country.

According to him, Kazakhstan is not only the founder of the Eurasian integration idea, but also a political center in Central Asian and Eurasia.

«Kazakhstan guided by the traditions laid by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and continued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is an active participant of all processes taking place within and beyond Central Asia,» said the Armenian Leader.

The President of Armenia named Kazakhstan as a close partner within the CSTO, EAEU and other international organization, noting huge potential for further cooperation, including at the interparliamentary level.