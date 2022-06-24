Majilis Speaker attends 11th plenary session of TurkPA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary delegation of Kazahstan led by Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov took part in the 11th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) themed «Parliamentary diplomacy - the basis of trust and partnership», Kazinform cites the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament press service.

Held in Cholpan-Ata city t he forum brought together the leaders of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey to discuss the current issues of the Turkic world.

In his speech, Yerlan Koshanov stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great attention to the development of relations with the Turkic-speaking countries.

The Majilis speaker announced the outcomes of the Kazakh presidency of the TurkPA, highlighting that all the planned events for 2022 were fulfilled in full.

«It is almost a year since our meeting in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world - Turkestan city. Since then, the Assembly has continued the systemic and productive work aimed at strengthening the unity of the Turkic countries, increasing the authority and role of the TurkPA,» said Koshanov.

During the session, the Chairman of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament handed over the chairmanship of the TurkPA to the Head of the Kyrgyz Parliament in a solemn atmosphere.

During the plenary session, a number of documents aimed at strengthening the Turkic cooperation were concluded. The TurkPA Development Strategic Plan for 2028 was approved. The model law to develop social entrepreneurship aimed at harmonizing the national laws of the member states was adopted.

The session resulted in the adoption of the Cholpan-Ata Declaration. The next 12th plenary session of the TurkPA will take place in 2023 in Turkey.