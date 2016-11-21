EN
    18:34, 21 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker, Czech FM met in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomír Zaorálek, the press service of the Majilis informed.

    Welcoming the foreign guest, Nurlan Nigmatulin said the visit of the Czech Minister takes place on the eve of celebration of the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s independence.

    “We view your visit as a proof of the Czech Republic’s interest in maintaining a high level of bilateral relations reached in the past years,” the Majilis Speaker said.

    The sides noted that mutual visits of both countries’ presidents became an example of boosting bilateral cooperation.

    As the sides noted, this meeting became a practical implementation of both presidents’ agreements.

    The parties expressed mutual interest in further development of firm ties built in 23 years since establishment of diplomatic relations.

    Agriculture, mechanical engineering, energy, pharmacy and tourism were determined as promising areas for collaboration.

    Speaking on the points of growth, Nigmatulin expressed confidence that active participation  of the Czech Republic in the Astana EXPO 2017 would enable this country to share its achievements in the field of  green technologies and innovations.

    In turn, the Czech Minister spoke for expanding trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and international cooperation. The sides emphasized the importance of N.Nazarbayev's initiative on establishment of a unified world network of countering international terrorism and extremism under the UN aegis.

     The Speaker of the Majilis and the Czech Minister expressed mutual interest in exchange of experience in topical issues of the international agenda.

    Nigmatulin handed over also an invitation to President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Jan Hamáček to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. 

