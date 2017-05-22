Majilis Speaker, Georgian Ambassador met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has received on Monday Georgian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zurab Abashidze.

The sides discussed the promising areas of further strengthening of the Kazakh-Georgian relations including the inter-parliamentary dialogue development.



The Majilis Speaker congratulated the Georgian Diplomat on the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Kazakhstan-Georgia diplomatic relations and the oncoming May 26 National Day of Georgia - the Day of Independence. According to N.Nigmatulin, Georgia is an important foreign policy partner of Kazakhstan.



Speaking on the international agenda, N.Nigmatulin noted that the two countries share common positions on regional security and stability strengthening.



The Chairman of the Majilis stressed the importance of the Syrian crisis regulation meeting held in Astana under the Kazakh President's support. In his words, the talks held recently in Beijing between the President of Kazakhstan and the leadership of the Syrian process guarantor countries - Russia and Turkey - as well as the negotiations held during the Arab Islamic American summit in Riyadh are of paramount importance.



In turn, Zurab Abashidze said that Kazakhstan will greatly contribute to the settlement of regional and global security issues during its membership in the UNSC.



As the sides noted, both countries have great potential in economic sphere.



The volume of trade turnover between the two states in 2016 made USD41mln.



According to the Majilis Chairman, Kazakhstan welcomes the initiative of Georgia to restore direct economic ties of Adzharia with Mangistau region as well as between Aktau and Batumi cities.



Nigmatulin expressed also confidence that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will significantly enhance and will increase the export-import of goods between the countries.



The sides spoke also on strengthening the inter-parliamentary interaction. N.Nigmatulin pointed out the importance of active use of the potential of the cooperation groups and core committees of the two countries' parliaments.



The Chairman of the Majilis informed the Georgian diplomat on the ongoing political reforms and stressed the presidential form of government is kept in Kazakhstan.



Nigmatulin and Abashidze expressed confidence that the inter-parliamentary contacts will help further strengthen the bilateral relations.