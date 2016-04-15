Majilis speaker, head of EU Delegation to Kazakhstan discuss visa regime simplification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Majilis Baktikoja Izmuhambetov has received the head of the EU delegation to Kazakhstan Traian Hristea, the press service of the Majilis reports.

Mr.Hristea congratulated Mr.Izmuhambetov on his election as Speaker of the Majilis and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.



B. Izmukhambetov said that strengthening of partnership relations with the European Union is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.



Speaking about the international agenda the Speaker of the Majilis expressed condolences over the terrorist attacks which took place in Brussels on 22 March.



Baktikoja Izmuhambetov stressed that Kazakhstan condemns any manifestations of terrorism. He noted the importance of the Manifesto of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The world. XXI century." which is being widely discussed by the world community.



According to the parties, the development of political, economic and cultural ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the European Union will contribute to an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation signed in December last year.



The EU is the largest trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan. Over the past 10 years the trade turnover between our country and the EU increased by 13 times and the volume of European investments in Kazakhstan's economy - by 10 times.



The two sides have also considered facilitation of the visa regime for Kazakhstani people.