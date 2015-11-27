Majilis Speaker held meetings with speakers of parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Kabibulla Dzhakupov held several bilateral meetings within the autumn session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly held in Saint-Petersburg.

During the talk with Chairman of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov K. Dzhakupov congratulated his Kyrgyz colleague on his election to the post of the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh.

The Speaker of the Majilis also noted that Astana expected the delegation of Kyrgyzstan to arrive for participation in the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking states scheduled for December 2-4.

A. Jeenbekov highly praised the level of Kazakh-Kyrgyz inter-parliamentary relations and thanked Kazakhstan for the support of the Kyrgyz's intention to joint the EEU.

The theme of ensuring of peace and stability in Afghanistan was one of the main topics for discussion at the meeting of K. Dzhakupov and Wolesi Jirga Speaker of the National Assembly of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

The Afghan diplomat thanked Kazakhstan for rendered by Kazakhstan humanitarian aid during the talk.