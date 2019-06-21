EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:08, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Majilis Speaker holds Bureau sitting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin has chaired the sitting of the Lower Chamber's Bureau. It focused on the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session of the deputies, the Chamber's press service reports.

    The ratified draft law, the amendments to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on procedure for the crossing of the Kazakhstan-Russian state border by the people of the border territories of the both countries, will be submitted for consideration. Besides, the agenda includes the new draft laws and the ratification act.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!