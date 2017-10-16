Majilis Speaker holds meetings within IPU Assembly in St Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meeting with the participants of the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin discussed the strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Majilis press service says.

During the talks with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, Maria Lohela, the sides outlined the promising areas of further cooperation. The sides noted that the Kazakh-Finnish dialogue is continuously strengthening in all aspects and emphasized the importance of the legislation. They also dwelled on the activities of our country within the UN Security Council membership in 2017-2018.

As to the other meeting, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Chung Sye-kyun highlighted activeness of bilateral partnership between Astana and Seoul. Talking about the meeting of the Eurasian countries' parliament speakers that had been held twice in Russia and South Korea, Nurlan Nigmatulin referred to that forum as an additional dialogue platform, where parliamentarians could exchange opinions on the current issues of the regional and global agenda.





Moreover, the Kazakh MP met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Saber Chowdhury. It is noteworthy that the sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue developing and strengthening the cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.