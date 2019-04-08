Majilis Speaker holds series of meetings on IPU Assembly margins in Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament), discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation at the meetings with the participants of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Qatar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

Further interest in strengthening cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union was reaffirmed during the talks with the President of the organization, Gabriela Cuevas Barron. According to the Majilis Speaker, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which unites parliamentarians of 178 countries, is now a popular dialogue platform for sharing legislative experiences and the best law enforcement practices.



Meeting with Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Speaker of Qatar's Advisory Council, Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted that Qatar is Kazakhstan's crucial partner in the Middle East and the course towards forging relations between the two countries, which was laid down by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, will be continued. According to the Majilis Speaker, mutual meetings between the cooperation groups and relevant committees promote the enhancement of ties between the MPs of the two countries.

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, according to Nurlan Nigmatulin, are currently demonstrating a high level of partnership. During the talks with Shen Yueyue, Vice-Chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China, the Majilis Speaker emphasized the results of collaboration in tracking the Nurly Zhol Program to the Belt and Road Initiative. This comprises the Dry Port of Khorgos, the Port of Aktau, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran Railway Corridor, the Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor. The sides expressed confidence that cooperation between Kazakhstani and Chinese MPs, both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations, will be strengthened to address common challenges.

Accords to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation were also reached during the meeting between Nurlan Nigmatulin and the President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium's Parliament, Siegfried Bracke. The Majilis Speaker underscored that annual meetings of EU-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee enable parliamentarians to exchange views across a broad range of topical issues and get insight into law-making experiences.

During the meetings held, Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin invited his colleagues to participated in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" which will be hosted by Nur-Sultan on 23-24 September 2019.



On the margins of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Majilis Speaker also held talks with the heads of parliamentary delegations of Armenia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Iran, North Macedonia, Malta, Tajikistan, and Turkey.



"In Qatar, on the margins of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, we saw that the international parliamentary community is already showing great interest in the Fourth Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments, which will take place in September in Nur-Sultan, the capital of our country. For sure, all this is illustrative of the high international standing and international recognition of the global initiatives launched by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, which are aimed at the progressive development of countries not only in Europe and Asia but throughout the world," Nurlan Nigmatulin said after the meetings.