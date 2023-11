ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, voted for resignation of Speaker Baktykozha Izmukhambetov at a plenary session on Wednesday.

"I ask you to accept my voluntary resignation as I was elected as the new chairman of the Republican Organization of Veterans," Izmukhambetov address the plenary session.



The majority of MPs voted for Izmukhambetov's resignation.